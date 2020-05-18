Rehovot: Additional teacher diagnosed with coronavirus

A teacher at the Navon school in Rehovot has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Rehovot Municipality reported Monday morning.

The school was closed on Friday, after one of the teachers was diagnosed with coronavirus. Now, on Monday morning, another teacher was diagnosed with the virus.

The teacher's 35 students will be quarantined for ten days, as will the staff, who are already in quarantine.

Rehovot will pay for coronavirus tests for anyone who has come in contact with either of the teachers, the municipality said.

On Sunday evening, the school's entire educational staff was tested for coronavirus, and on Monday morning, one of the classes exposed was was tested for the disease. The second class, which went into quarantine on Monday, will be tested Tuesday morning.

Last week, a preschool teacher in Kfar Saba came to work after an immediate family member was diagnosed with coronavirus. The municipality closed the preschool, and is now waiting for further instructions from the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry does not require family members of a coronavirus patient to quarantine themselves, so long as the patient can be properly isolated at home.