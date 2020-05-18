Oppressive heat wave to continue throughout week

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with heavy to extreme heat around the country. During the morning hours, strong eastern winds will blow in the mountains, and in the afternoon, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast. There may be haze, especially in the mountains. In southern Israel, there may be light rainfall.

Monday night will be mostly clear, and strong eastern winds will blow in the mountainous regions.

On Tuesday, there will be oppressive to extreme heat around the country, and there may be haze. During the morning, strong eastern winds will blow in mountainous areas, and in the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

On Wednesday, the heat will be oppressive to extreme around Israel, and there may be haze in most areas of the country. During the morning hours, there will be strong eastern winds in mountainous areas.

Thursday will see a slight drop in temperatures along the coastline and in the lowlands, but the heat will remain oppressive to extreme around the country.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, the heat wave will continue until Friday, and will only break on Saturday.