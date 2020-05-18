The King that roared

Abdullah, tinpot ruler of a toothless state, has the chutzpah to threaten Israel on reuniting its own regions with the Jewish State. Op-ed.

Enough about the Chinese virus: let's focus a bit on some news about Israel which seems to be on the back burner of most of the news outlets in the US. Last week, Jordan's king, Abdullah II told a German magazine that Israel's announced plans to annex existing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria would not be tolerated by his Hashemite kingdom.

"If Israel really annexed {Judea and Samaria} in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with Jordan," he warned.

That sounds to us like an overt threat of war. After being thrashed by Israel when Jordan attacked Israel in 1948, 1967 and even sacrificing some of its troops to be annihilated in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, this tinpot ruler of a toothless state has the chutzpah to threaten Israel about its promise to reunite these Jewish regions once again with the Jewish State. Israel should have gone ahead with this move years ago.

Someone has to remind this guy that his nation was part of the area then known as Palestine that was taken from the Ottoman Empire, a German ally in WWI, when they lost that war. Under the Balfour Declaration of 1917, and supported by the League of Nations, the entirety of Palestine was to be given to the Jewish people as their homeland. However, the duplicitous British and the League in 1921, gave 80% of the promised Jewish nation to the current king's grandfather and that nation was born. Stolen from Jews.

To this day, the IDF protects Jordan from threats emanating from Syria, Iraq and Iran. Israel is Jordan's bodyguard.

raq and Iran. Israel is Jordan's bodyguard. And this is how they're treated by the wimp, Abdullah?

President Trump's Middle East peace plan backs Israel's right to apply Israeli law to these Jewish communities. The Palestinian Authority ruled by President-for-life, Mahmoud Abbas, rejected this U.S. peace plan, disregarding the promise of 50 billion $ in economic assistance and the promise to work toward a Palestinian Arab state.

Even understanding the sheer stupidity of run-of -the-mill Arabs living in a multitude of Middle East nations, in dealing with their poverty, lack of opportunities and accepting the rule of their despotic leaders, we have to wonder, how much longer will they tolerate their children growing up, from birth to death in such dire and bleak circumstances? Is hating Israel worth it? But who gives Israel a pat on the back for surviving and even lending a helping hand to these enemy nations who would turn on them in a flash?

Leaders such as King Abdullah II, surely know the truth. He is a sad and woeful ruler.