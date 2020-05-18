World leaders welcome Israel's new government

PM Netanyahu and alternate PM Gantz receive greetings over new government from Europe, the US and even India.

World leaders on Sunday welcomed the establishment of the unity government in Israel after three electoral campaigns and a political stalemate which lasted for a year and a half.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter, "We warmly welcome the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Israel. We are extremely fortunate to have such strong and experienced partners in Jerusalem, and we will work together to advance the security and prosperity of our peoples."

US ambassador to Jerusalem, David Friedman, congratulated both Netanyahu and Gantz. “Congratulations and Mazal Tov to PM Netanyahu, APM & MOD Gantz, the State of Israel and the People of Israel on the formation of a new government. The United States looks forward to working with you to enhance our already incredibly strong relationship & unbreakable bond,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, posted a tweet in Hebrew, as he has done in the past. He also added a tweet in English in which he wrote, “Mazel Tov my friend Binyamin Netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel. I wish you and Benny Gantz success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israel on its new government, saying he hoped for a continued "policy of strengthening friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation" between the countries.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, a personal friend of Netanyahu, wrote on Twitter, “Sincere congratulations to Binyamin Netanyahu on your reappointment as Prime Minister of the State of Israel. I look forward to deepening the excellent relations between ISR & AUT with you even further. We'll continue our efforts to fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism in all its forms.”

“I would also like to congratulate Benny Gantz on your swearing-in as Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the State of Israel. As I have stressed in the past, Israel’s security is not negotiable for Austria,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to the Prime Minister, "Congratulations on the establishment of the new government, which I believe will continue our cooperation. Germany will work with all its might for the State of Israel and for peace in the Middle East."