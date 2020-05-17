New directives for children returning to school

New, easier directives for children returning to school have been established by Min. of Health.

The Srugim Hebrew news site reported that while Israel's school system is back to full operational mode, bureaucratic, somewhat cumbersome procedures for having your children admitted to school remain in effect.

Parents will have to fill out a daily health declaration for their children but instead of dealing with a written statement like they've been doing since the return to school, they will now be provided with a dedicated app for filling out a daily health report that they will be able to fill in and send to the educational institution by email or via WhatsApp.

Parents will be expected to assert that their children have not come in contact with a coronavirus patient, have a temperature no higher than 38 degrees Celsius, and are cough-free (except chronic cough).

They will also be asked to double check to make sure they have filled in all the information, and add an electronic signature with the help of a computer mouse or finger. When done, they will click Share, Save as Print, or Print to a PDF file that can be transferred to WhatsApp or emailed to a teacher or school principal.

The details are saved and can be re-used the following day by re-entering the data.