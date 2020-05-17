Likud MK Uzi Dayan: Sovereignty within reach

MK Uzi Dayan tells Arutz Sheva that the government will apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria: "I think we can make it happen."

MK Uzi Dayan (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva from the Knesset inauguration ceremony and said that the incoming government has an opportunity to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

"It wasn't easy going all the way but we managed to form a government," said Dayan regarding the newly established unity government.

"It's very important to [make the most] of this period of time mainly because of the need to address the coronavirus crisis, but also because of the opportunities that lie ahead—applying Israeli sovereignty in particular." "We will begin from the Jordan Valley and [applying sovereignty] to Israeli settlements is something that I don't think we have ever had an opportunity to do," He added.

Dayan believes that Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will eventually come to fruition. "In my opinion, it will happen. It's up to us. That is why I entered politics—to be a representative of my constituents' beliefs—and safeguarding our national destiny is one of them. Especially in the areas of national security and education, and that is the ability to finally have an Eastern defensible border.

"After the southern and northern borders of the State of Israel are established, the most important thing for generations to come is Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley," the MK asserted.