60-year-old man dies of heatstroke in southern Israel

A man in his 60s collapsed and died at the entrance to his house on Herzl Boulevard in the southern Israeli town of Dimona on Sunday evening, after suffering from heatstroke.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Zion Rosilio was one of the first responders at the scene and performed CPR on the collapsed man in an attempt to resuscitate him.

Rosilio spoke about his efforts after the fact and said: "Together with a mobile intensive care ambulance team, I performed a lengthy CPR on the collapsed man at the scene in order to save his life. Unfortunately, he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene following our failed attempts to revive him. From the evidence we could gather at the scene, it appears that the man collapsed due to dehydration and heatstroke."