Supreme Court to hear petition for reopening of Temple Mt. to Jews

The Supreme Court will hear Monday's petition by Temple Mount activists Yehuda Etzion and Arnon Segal demanding that the Temple Mount be available to Jews during the coronavirus crisis.

The State Prosecution Office stopped short of denying the existence of a political agreement with Jordan on the subject of the Temple Mount, and asked for the consultation to be conducted in a closed-door hearing with just one of the parties present.

The petitioners objected to this request with Adv. Itamar Ben-Gvir saying: "The truth will come to light. The agreement must be disclosed and revoked as it is illegal and contradicts the laws of the State of Israel."