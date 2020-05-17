Israel's first female haredi minister adds 'by God' to pledge of allegiance

Incoming Diaspora Minister received permission from the Knesset Secretary to add these two words to her pledge of allegiance.

Incoming Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) declared allegiance at the Knesset plenum, adding the words "God willing" to her proclamation.

Prior to making the declaration, Yankelevich received approval from Knesset Secretary Yardena Miller to add the two words to her pledge.

Yankelevich is the first ever female and haredi Knesset minister. She is married with five children and lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh.

New York Jewish Federation Director General (UJA) Eric Goldstein congratulated the new minister: "I congratulate MK Omer Yankelevich on her appointment as the incoming Diaspora Minister in the Israeli government," said Goldstein. "We're aware of her long history of facilitating dialogue and building bridges in the Jewish community, and look forward to working with her to ensure a prosperous mutual future for the State of Israel and world Jewry," he concluded.

The World Bnei Akiva movement applauded her appointment: "The incoming minister is a daughter of immigrants who came to Israel, her mother from Latvia, her father from Lithuania."

World Bnei Akiva Secretary General Roi Abecassis said: "The coronavirus crisis [has produced] numerous challenges in our path. There are communities that have been badly hurt; some are facing financial difficulties and it is crucial to make sure the state pipeline isn't cut off to them. I am sure that Minister Yankelevich will be able to construct meaningful networks just like she did while leading a series of social ventures between various groups within Israeli society, as well as communities in the center of the country and in the periphery."