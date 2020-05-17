Knesset votes in new government

After more than 500 days of deadlock, Knesset approves first new Israeli government since 2015.

The Thirty-Fifth Government of Israel was officially voted into power Sunday afternoon, ending nearly a year and a half of political deadlock and three successive general elections within the span of less than one year.

The 120-member Knesset voted 73 to 46 Sunday afternoon to form the new government, the first Israeli government sworn-in since 2015.

The new unity government, led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and alternate premier Benny Gantz, is set to last just three years – rather than the standard four years for a government – with Gantz rotating in as prime minister after eighteen months.

Former Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) will serve as Knesset Speaker, after being voted in with the backing of 72 MKs.

Netanyahu was sworn-in Sunday for a new term as prime minister, while coalition partner Benny Gantz was sworn in as alternate prime minister.

The remaining ministers will be sworn in later Sunday, making the 35th Government Israel's largest, with a total of 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers.

The new unity government includes a total of 74 MKs from both the Right and Left, including 36 members of the Likud, 15 MKs from the center-left Blue and White, nine lawmakers from Shas, seven from United Torah Judaism, three from the Israeli Labor Party, two from the centrist Derech Eretz (which split off from Telem), one from the Jewish Home, and one from Gesher.