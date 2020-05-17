National Security Council: 'We hope for a return to synagogues in the near future'

National Security Council debate on reopening synagogues has come to a close: 'We hope for a return to synagogues in the near future.'

A National Security Council debate on reopening the country's synagogues under Ministry of Health guidelines has come to a close.

Director of the worldwide synagogue union, Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, took part in the discussion and presented an outline for a reopening synagogues nationwide. It included the appointment of a party responsible for upholding coronavirus health safety guidelines at each location and strict adherence to hygiene procedures.

"We thank the NSC and the Ministry of Health for trying to find a suitable and appropriate formula for the careful reopening of synagogues in the near future. We hope that worshipers will soon be able to re-enter the gates of synagogues and connect with G-d in [locations] across the country," said Rabbi Slotki.