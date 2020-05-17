Hotovely to be appointed minister of settlement affairs

She will be responsible for National Service, Torah Core groups and pre-military academies. Later, she will be appointed ambassador.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday in his speech at the Knesset for the inauguration of the 35th government that Minister Tzipi Hotovely will be appointed Minister of Settlement Affairs.

Netanyahu noted that the Settlement Division, National Service, Torah Core groups and pre-military academies will be under her responsibility.

Minister Tzahi Hanegbi will be appointed minister without portfolio, and will later be appointed Minister of Settlement Affairs after Hotovely embarks on a diplomatic mission.

Netanyahu said upon the appointment, "I am pleased to announce that I have decided to appoint Minister Tzipi Hotovely to the position of Minister of Settlement. Minister Hotovely will be an important partner in the history that we will make in the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, while at the same time taking care of all important issues of religious Zionism, which is an important part of the Likud movement. In her role, Hotovely will be responsible for the Settlement Division, the Torah Core groups, pre-military academies and National Service. "

Hotovely said, "I thank the Prime Minister for his confidence and the right to be a partner in the historic event of applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria as minister of settlement. The Likud is the home of religious Zionism, and I am pleased to represent this wonderful public in the Likud. The Torah Core groups and National Service are an integral part of the vital interests of Israeli society and I am glad that together we can strengthen settlement in both Judea and Samaria and the periphery. "