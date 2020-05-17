4 die from coronavirus in one day

Number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel falls to 3,452.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel stands at 16,607, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

The number of active coronavirus cases has fallen to 3,452. Four people died from the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 271.

59 patients remain in serious condition, 48 of whom are on ventilators. 38 patients are in moderate condition.

180 coronavirus patients are currently in hospitals. The other 3,272 patients are being kept in isolation at home or in one of the 'coronavirus hotels.'

The number of corona tests dropped sharply over the weekend and yesterday (Saturday). Only 1,517 corona tests were performed in Israel.