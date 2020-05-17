Live: Inauguration of the 35th government

New government to finally take effect after 500 days of campaigning, 3 elections.

The inauguration of the 35th government of the State of Israel began Sunday afternoon, ending 500 days of election campaigning and political deadlock.

The new government will be the first to be sworn in under the new basic laws allowing for a rotation government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

The inauguration was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was psoponed until Sunday after Prime Minister Netanyahu faced opposition from within his Likud party from MKs who were dissatisfied after not receiving positions in the government.

Netanyahu met with several Likud officials and discussed with them what they are expected to receive in the new government. Netanyahu proposed to Minister Yuval Steinitz to serve as Minister of Higher Education and a member of the political-security cabinet, but Steinitz refused. This morning the two met again in which Netanyahu informed Steinitz that he would remain the Minister of Energy but the water sector would be split from his office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to appoint Minister Ze'ev Elkin as Minister of Higher and Secondary Education and Minister of Water Resources. In the second part of the term, Elkin will serve as Minister of Transportation.

MK Yoav Galant will serve as the next Education Minister.

MK Gila Gamliel has accepted the post of Environmental Protection Minister after refusing an offer to become the Higher Education Minister.