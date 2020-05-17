Condition of soldier wounded in Givat Assaf terror attack deteriorates

Public asked to pray for recovery of Nathaniel Felber, who was shot in the head in a terror attack a year and a half ago.

The condition of IDF soldier Nathaniel Felber has deteriorated a year and a half after he was wounded in the terrorist shooting attack at the Givat Assaf Junction in December.

Felber, who serves in the Netzach Yehudah battalion, spent many days in the neurosurgery unit at Hadassah Hospital in very serious condition after suffering a severe head injury in the December, 2018 attack. Two other soldiers were murdered in the attack.

Felber's condition began to deteriorate last week, leading his family to ask the pubic to pray for his recovery.

Nathaniel's mother, Judy Felber, said that since his arrival at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, his condition has improved. "The bullet came in from the right and exited from the left. It is a miracle that he is alive. There are problems on the right side of the brain, but most problems are caused by the injury on the left."

"He manages to move all his limbs, the arms and legs, which is good. He can't move them loads. But no one can really say what will be with a head injury, no one knows."

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Netanel Ilan ben Shayna Tzipora.