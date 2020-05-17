About a million students back to school this morning

About a million students, including preschoolers, first to third graders and 11th-12th grade students, return to school this morning.

About a million students, including preschoolers, first to third graders and 11th-12th grade students, will return to school this morning.

One million more students, including 4th to 6th graders, middle schools, and 10th graders, will return to school from today until Tuesday.

According to the decision, the full opening of educational institutions will only be in areas without high rates of coronavirus infection.

The cities are not obliged to open all the frameworks this morning, and this will be done in accordance with the local authority's preparedness.