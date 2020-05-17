Yoav Galant to be appointed Education Minister

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided early Sunday morning to appoint Likud MK Yoav Galant as the next Education Minister. He replaces Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

Galant is a retired Major Gerenal in the IDF and has served as Construction and Housing Minister and Transportation Minister. He placed sixth in the recent Likud primaries.

Earlier, it was reported that MK Gila Gamliel had accepted the post of Environmental Protection Minister after refusing an offer to become the Higher Education Minister.

Minister Yuval Steinitz had also refused Netanyahu's proposal to be appointed Minister of Higher Education.

At the same time, Netanyahu has appointed current Economy Minister Eli Cohen to the post of Intelligence Minister. Cohen thanked the Prime Minister: "I have had the privilege of serving the State of Israel for three and a half years as Economy Minister and as a member of the Political Security Cabinet."

"The Israeli intelligence system is internationally renowned and of tremendous importance to state security. I will work to strengthen and upgrade the intelligence system, for the state and for the citizens of Israel."

Prime Minister Netanyahu asked to delay the swearing-in of the new government from last Thursday until today after several Likud MKs expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of roles they were being given in the incoming Cabinet.