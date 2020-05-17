Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov makes surprise inspection

Bar Siman Tov took advantage of a family outing to see what a hotel's return to normal under coronavirus conditions really looked like.

Channel 12 reported that outgoing Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov's family vacation in the south of the country, which happened to include a secret inspection of a local hotel, may lead to changes to the tourism industry.

According to the report, Bar Siman Tov made a surprise visit to the Beresheet Hotel in Mitzpe Ramon ahead of the expected reopening.

Following the visit, Bar Siman Tov spoke to the Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, and the two agreed that on Tuesday they would reassess the situation barring a spike in the morbidity rate.

There is currently a basic agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Health that the country's hotels will reopen ahead of the Shavuot holiday, but it has yet to be decided when they will be allowed to operate their dining rooms and pools.

Bar Siman Tov resigned his position earlier this week, but said he would stay on until a replacement is found.