'Protectors of Israel' In support of Sovereignty according to Trump’s Plan

"Habithonistim" (Protectors of Israel) on Saturday issued a statement supporting the application of Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria, excluding the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"We believe it is essential to ensure Israel’s current and future security needs," the group's statement read.

"This agenda generated the movement great traction of more than 1,000 officers and commanders that joined us in the first three months since our establishment. Furthermore, Israeli society gave us massive support endorsing our call for sovereignty now."

The group noted that "the plan, which calls the Israeli government to apply its sovereignty over territories in the Jordan valley and the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, brought great expectations, anxiety and tension to the region, from all sides of the political spectrum."

"On February 7, 2020, The 'Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS),' an organization composed of retired high ranking generals from the left side of the Israeli political map, published a position statement regarding the American plan for 'annexation,' criticizing it and rejecting any 'unilateral' 'annexation' on behalf of Israel. They basically claim the plan will endanger and threaten regional stability and Israel’s security."

"Our motto and message are clear- we call for Sovereignty Now!"

Regarding the question of whether sovereignty will destabilize the already sensitive relations with Jordan and affect security coordination or even terminate the peace accord, Habithonistim believes that "Israeli sovereignty is a Jordanian interest."

"Israeli Sovereignty over the Jordan Valley will keep Jordan stable by ensuring that it will share forever a common border with Israel and not a Palestinian unstable entity that might overthrow the king and gain control of Jordan undermining Israel’s security.

"The border with Israel has been a quiet border for decades - Israel shares its longest border with Jordan. From the Yarmuk River to the red sea- 309 km/ 192 mile, the Jordan valley section is 71 km/44 mile long. A quiet border allows the Jordanians to tighten their security measures along much sensitive borders other than Israel, such as with Syria and Iraq."

The group noted that Jordan has a range of vital interests in Israel, including water agreements, "since Israel supplies at least 50 million cubic meter of water a year to Jordan according to the peace treaty."

"Jordan is urging for doubling that number in order to supply drinking water for all its citizens and hundred thousands of refugees (mainly from Syria) as well as for its agriculture all along the border with Israel, which Israel assisted its developing."

Another vital interest for Jordan is the economy, including industry, tourism, and agriculture: "A new-shared Industrial area between the countries has a great influence on the stability and economy of the region."

Jordan and Israel both share common tourism interests all along the border, such as Qasr al Yahud, the Baptismal Site on the Jordan River, the Dead Sea, the city and shores of Aqaba near the Red Sea (the only passage Jordan has to the sea, and its biggest resort place), the statement read, adding that "thousands of tourists from all around the world are crossing the borders regularly and visiting historical, archaeological, and religious sites in both countries."

In addition, Israeli industries manufacture products, which they trade through Jordan, and thousands of Jordanians work in Israel's tourism industry.

The group also believes that "Jordan will not risk its relations with the US government or other major supportive countries just for Israeli sovereignty upon a land they never owned, as it counts on their economic, security and overall assistance to exist."

"Israel respects the connection of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Temple Mount area, in the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem, as written in the peace agreement. Jordan still has a special status although late king Hussein dismissed all Jordanian administrative claims and connections from the 'West Bank,' as a result of the Arab- Palestinian uprising during July 1988 after being afraid of its eruption in his kingdom as well.

"Israel will be secured for decades by possessing its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, as it is the natural eastern border and defensive barrier for the land of Israel. A fact well known to all of its conquerors and rulers since ages.

"Israel should not count on any Arab country to secure itself, knowing that stability in the Middle East is fragile and agreements might not last as expected, or known to Western civilization. Therefore Israel counts on its own strength and intelligence to prevent any hostile activity and deter its enemies, not undermining the importance of good, peaceful or at list quiet relationships with its neighbors."

On the question of whether sovereignty will bring about the end of security coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and possibly its very collapse, Habithonistim stated that "Israel should not be prevented from applying sovereignty as the result of threats of violence and terrorism."

"Security coordination with the Palestinian Authority is an interest shared by both sides and keeps Mahmoud Abbas' (Abu Mazen) party ('Fatah') in control. The coordination keeps the opposition to 'Abu Mazen,' the Hamas terror movement, from taking over as it did in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s withdrawal in the disengagement plan in 2005.

"Without coordination, his moderate regime and his life (including all surroundings) might be at great danger as well as jeopardizing the entire state of security, foreign relations and aid, economic, freedom and stability of the Arab people in the PA territories.

"Palestinian collapse can surely happen by itself without Israel interference; therefore, Israel sovereignty will be a stabilizing factor in the area and its security coordination with the PA has the potential to secure the PA regime and the well-being of its citizens, more than expected in the long run.

"If the security coordination does unfortunately collapse, Israel has the abilities to look after itself without being dependent on the PA. It might be more challenging, but can surely be done professionally, as proved before the 'Oslo agreements,' during the Second Intifada (uprising) and the IDF's military operation 'Defensive shield.' It has been done throughout all those years quietly but effectively because Israel had its 'boots on the ground' - both its settlers' and soldiers' boots.

"The IDF and other Israeli security organizations are strong enough, has the experience to deal with such threats if they eventuate."

"Applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will strengthen Israel against the Arab-Palestinian terror organizations and convey a clear message all around the Middle East, that terror does not pay and that Israel has learned from its mistakes," Habithonistim emphasized.

"Standing as steel, holding to our Promised Land and interests, while securing our future in Israel for decades, will be much more respected eventually, by all of Israel's Arab neighbors who respect honor, strength, and landowners. Israel is determined to protecft its national security interests with no hesitation, withdrawal or surrendering to anyone - that’s a powerful message for all the 'predators' who are seeking Israel's extinction.

"With the right plan and assistance package, the PA will be strengthened. Its economy will flourish, as sovereignty upon territories will allow Israel to develop the entire region and supply more opportunities for all local residence, better than ever."

Regarding whether the application of sovereignty would increase the level of violence from Gaza, the movement believes that "decisions should not be made due to threats of violence and terror, especially when Israel is strong and dominant."

"Hamas will be deterred when Israel will act in its own interests and not from fear of terrorism, regardless to sovereignty or any other issue.

"Gaza has its own mechanism and Interests. They have huge economic problems and depend on Israel's assistance. The fight against Israel from Gaza is ongoing and does not depend on what happens in Judea and Samaria."

The CIS argument is that it supports the annexation of major settlement blocs as part of an agreement with the Palestinians. However, the BIthonistim believe that "Israel should not wait for any kind of Palestinian agreement to do what is right, needed, and just for her on its own land. Israel has waited too long, with no satisfying results, for that historical chance that accrued now."

"Israel is acting according to a US plan - there is nothing unilateral here.

"Israel has been an independent state for 72 years, and has deep roots of more than 3,500 years in the Promised Land. There is no reason for the state of Israel to ask the PA (a newborn entity) for any kind of approval regarding the applying of sovereignty on what belongs to Israel legally, historically, traditionally, religiously, morally and by all other aspects.

"Israel should not wait for eternity. The Arab and PA leaderships missed more than just few opportunities to sign an agreement with Israel for the past century. Israel returned to its Promised Land after a long painful exile and the only claims it has are its rights upon the patriarchs' land, which was stolen brutally from her by its enemies.

"When you have an historic chance to do what is right and just and what ensures Israel’s safety in the long term, you seize the moment and do not hesitate to confront any challenges that might arise."

*Col (res) Tal Braun is a strategic consultant and a member of the "Bithonistim" movement.