Former educational supervisor at Ashdod's Grodna Yeshiva dies of coronavirus

Rabbi Moshe Aharon Braverman, who served in years past as the mashgiach (educational supervisor) of the Grodna Yeshiva in Ashdod, passed away from coronavirus on Saturday.

Rabbi Braverman, 86, studied in the Ponevezh Yeshiva and was considered to be one of its brilliant students. With time, he was appointed to serve as the mashgiach in the yeshiva in Ashdod, teaching Torah to hundreds of students over the years.

Even after he left his position in the yeshiva's management, he continued giving Torah and mussar (ethics) classes at Lithuanian-haredi yeshivas and to the many groups of married yeshiva students who came to hear his classes.

Several weeks ago, Rabbi Braverman contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

On Friday evening, his health deteriorated, and on Saturday morning he passed away.