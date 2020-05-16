Happenstance? Unrelated events?

Regarding reality around us as an unrelated series of unconnected random events is a post-modern malady of epic proportions.



"And if, despite this, you still do not listen to Me, still treating Me as happenstance, I will treat you with a fury of happenstance, adding again seven [chastisements] for your sins." (Lev. 26:27-28)

Regarding reality around us as an unrelated series of unconnected random events is a post-modern malady of epic proportions. In parashat Behar-Bechukotai G-d warns Israel against adopting such a jaded attitude, saying two can play the game, and if its meaningless happenstance that we seek, G-d will provide it for us in droves.





Rabbi Gedalia Meyer grew up in California, became religious and eventually entered the rabbinate, spending several years as a congregational rabbi and as a Jewish educator. With his wife Suri and their children, he moved to Israel in 1999 and has never looked back. He teaches at the Temple Institute in Jerusalem.