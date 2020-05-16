Iran records 2,102 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases in Iran is 116,635, and the death toll is 6,902.

Iran on Friday reported 2,102 new cases of COVID-19 over 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 116,635, reported the Xinhua news agency.

The country also registered 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,902, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during his daily update.

Jahanpur added that a total of 91,836 patients have recovered with 2,727 patients still in critical condition in hospitals.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19 and for a time was the hardest hit country in the Middle East from the pandemic.

At least 31 members of the Iranian parliament contracted the virus, including its speaker Ali Larijani, who tested positive for COVID-19.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, was also reported to have been infected with the virus.

The country recently eased some of its lockdown measures, permitting mosques to reopen in 132 counties, around one third of the country's administrative divisions.

Earlier this week, a county in southwestern Iran was placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, after locals failed to observe social distancing rules.

