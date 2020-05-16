Watch: Palestinian Arab protesters burn effigy of Pompeo

Palestinian Arabs protesting in Shechem burned an effigy of US Secretary of State a day after his visit to Israel.

Palestinian Arabs protesting in Shechem (Nablus) on Thursday burned an effigy of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Footage of the protest was posted by the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed online newspaper and re-distributed by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The protest came a day after Pompeo visited Israel where he met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Palestinian Arab leaders have criticized the US for appearing to back a planned move by Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The PA “justice minister” recently threatened the US with lawsuits for supporting the sovereignty move.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to cancel all agreements that were signed with Israel if it announces its intention to implement the move.

Pompeo was non-committal on the timetable for sovereignty in an interview published in the Israel Hayom newspaper before his brief visit to Israel, saying that the decision to apply sovereignty is Israel’s to make.

