Bennett: We are not bitter or vindictive

Yamina chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday afternoon expressed gratitude for all the messages of support he received following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep Yamina out of the coalition.

"Don't be angry with Netanyahu. Don't despair. This is not our way. We are not bitter or vindictive. We are believers. We have confidence. Who knows, perhaps Netanyahu's decision to prevent us from entering the government will increase his motivation to prove to everyone that he will apply sovereignty, that he is making bold reforms in law and economics,” wrote Bennett.

“In any case, I assure you that wherever we go we will work for the good of the country. We will build a national, honest, clean, courageous alternative. Hold your heads up high and smile!" he concluded.

On Thursday, Bennett together with MK Ayelet Shaked and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich held a press conference in Jerusalem in which they attacked Netanyahu and the emerging emergency government.

Bennett stated at the start of the press conference, “There are no contacts with the Likud and there haven’t been any – it’s all a spin. There is nothing and there was nothing."

"Netanyahu erased sovereignty from the basic guidelines [of the government]. The PA threatened, Europe threatened and Netanyahu caved. He eliminated the overhaul of the Histadrut and the power brokers, and destroyed reforms to the judicial system. In essence, he erased any trace of the right from the basic guidelines. He wants weakened dwarves at his side and not strong rightists like us,” continued Bennett.

“This is not a right-wing government, this is the Netanyahu government. Dismantling the right-wing bloc is Netanyahu's biggest political mistake in the last decade. He was trying to split the right so much that he ended up splitting himself. We are embarking on a new journey with one of the best Transportation Ministers we have had since the founding of the State, with one of the best Justice Ministers we have had since the founding of the State. Good luck to us."

