Teacher contracts COVID-19, students and staff sent into isolation

Teacher from Rehovot contracts coronavirus. As a result, 52 students and all the school staff will be in isolation for two weeks.

A school teacher from the city of Rehovot has been infected with coronavirus, it was announced on Friday. In accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, two classes with which the teacher came in contact - numbering 52 students in total - and all school staff will be in isolation until May 27.

In the wake of the school’s educational staff going into isolation, classes in the school will be cancelled. The Ministry of Education and the Municipality of Rehovot will update the relevant factors regarding developments on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Friday approved the plan of the Education and Finance Ministries on the issue of bus rides to educational institutions.

According to the plan, the students will wear masks during the trip and will be divided into two groups. It will also be prohibited to sit in the seat directly behind the driver and an adult supervisor will monitor the morning shuttle.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu approved the plan for the opening of the education system, which was drafted by the Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ronen Peretz. According to the outline, the education system will fully reopen, with the exception of areas that are the focus of morbidity.

It is estimated that not all local authorities will be able to get organized in time. The Ministry of Education stressed that return to classes will be made in accordance with the readiness of each local authority.

