Pope Francis’ silence about a forced conversion to Islam



When we will open our eyes, while we still have them, on the need for some moral equivalency?



Where is the word of Islam and the Imam on the conversion of Silvia Romano, the Italian girl we now know was forcefully converted to Islam after being held for18 months after her kidnapping in Somalia? Where are the imams who are always so good at talking to the newspapers?

The Pope condemned the conversions of Muslims as told in the “Chanson de Roland”. A thousand years ago. Very useful. Where are the high dignitaries of the Islamic world who are willing to nullify Silvia Romano's conversion and free her from the religious yoke imposed on her under captivity?

Where is the Pope?

When we will open our eyes, while we still have them, on the need for some moral equivalency? Today, Christians are killed if they do not convert to Islam and Muslims who convert to Christianity are massacred. Meanwhile, in Europe mosques proliferate and churches in the Islamic world are burned to the ground.

Islamic fundamentalists kidnapped an Italian, Christian and Western girl who went to Africa to help people, they held her for a year and a half under chains, they released her after her conversion to Islam and after she suffered psychological as well as physical brutalization. Then there was the payment of a large ransom through the mediation of Islamic emirates (Qatar and Turkey) which have been working for Europe’s submission for years.

What a great success for the enemies of civilization who also enjoy the crazy applause on the media of important figures in Italy, including the Church to which the girl at least nominally belonged.

Many, most, do not understand or do not want to understand that the clamor about the Silvia Romano’s case is that of a weak and dying civilization.