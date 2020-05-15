Scorching heatwave hits Israel as temperatures set to top 100°

After wet, mild winter, Israel faces unseasonably hot spring, with heatwave pushing temperatures over 100° in parts of the country.

Temperatures soared across Israel late this week, with the heatwave expected to worsen over the weekend.

After a long rainy season, Israel now faces a scorching heatwave which is likely to push temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in parts of the country Saturday and Sunday.

In the Golan Heights, the town of Hispin recorded a temperature of just over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) Friday afternoon, after reach 98 Thursday afternoon. Temperatures in the Golan are expected to continue to rise, hitting a projected 103 degrees (39.5 Celsius) on Saturday and 105 (40.5 Celsius) on Sunday, remaining over 100 till next Friday.

Ein Gedi, near the Dead Sea, topped 105 degrees (40.5 Celsius) on Friday, and is projected to hit 108 degrees (42.2) on Saturday and 109 (42.8) from Sunday through Wednesday.

The southern Israeli port city of Eilat reached 103 degrees (39.5) Friday, and is projected to reach 106 (41.1) Saturday, before falling slightly to 105 (40.5) Sunday, rising again Tuesday to 106 (41.1).

Beer Sheva, in the south, reached 97 degrees (36.1) Friday, and is expected to heat up to 103 (39.5) Saturday and 106 (41.1) Sunday, before beginning to cool slightly late next week.

On the Mediterranean coast, Ashkelon hit 89 degrees (31.7) Friday, with temperatures of 96 degrees (35.6) and 101 (38.3) expected Saturday and Sunday, and continuing through Tuesday.

In Jerusalem, temperatures reached 91 degrees on Friday, with highs of 93 (33.9) and 97 (36.1) expected Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Despite the high temperatures, the Israel Meteorological Service said there was still a chance for isolated rainfall in southern Israel.

According to the IMS’ Dr. Amit Savir, the heatwave will be unusually hot and long, with no letup in the heat, even at night.

“The nights will be quite hot as well, and during some of the night the minimum temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius and more. Naturally, the heat stress will be high to extreme.”

“According to the forecast, we will start to feel signs of relief only by the end of next week.”