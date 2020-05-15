Man who called to ‘overthrow’ Jews while giving Nazi salute charged in buy of illegal guns

FBI files charges against two men for purchasing illegal firearms, including one man who declared hatred of Jews, blacks.

The FBI has filed weapons charges against two New York City men, including one who expressed anti-Semitic and racist views on social media.

Joseph Miner, 29, and Daniel Jou, 40, both of Queens, purchased illegal firearms from undercover FBI agents that were “capable of inflicting mass bloodshed,” according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department, citing the criminal complaint.

They were arrested on Tuesday night and charged the next day. They remained in custody pending trial.

Miner posted several anti-Semitic images on his Instagram account in December and January, including a photograph of himself giving a Nazi salute and writing “God I hate women jews and n—–rs.” In another post, Miner gives a Nazi salute as he displays a large knife and adds, “overthrowing [Jews] is our Christian duty.”

In response to the machete attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey in December, he wrote: “ngl [not gonna lie] this is pretty f—–g exciting.” In late January, Miner posted a photograph of the entrance to a Jewish community center in Queens.

He also posted Instagram messages displaying suicidal ideations and fantasies about “martyring” himself and “go[ing] out in a blaze of glory” in a mass shooting, according to the statement.

Miner first initiated contact with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a firearms dealer in April.

He has not been charged with plotting a shooting attack.