Aliyah under the ‘new normal’ of the age of the coronavirus

Just what is normal let alone new normal? Making Aliyah brings about a new normal in itself along with recovery from the coronavirus.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the response to the expected ‘new normal’ people are talking about once the virus has subsided.

He deals with the issue(s) that radical change brings about and how this might affect Aliyah.

Anti-Semitism and violence against Jews has drastically increased especially in those places where the virus is most prevalent.

Perhaps the so-called new normal may very well be a heightening of the ‘old normal’, G-d Forbid.