The Germans are coming - To Judea and Samaria

What are German non-Jews, some who were children or grandchildren of Nazis, doing in the mountains of Judea?

Tehila and Jeremy Gimpel sold their home and most of their possessions to build a farm and educational center in the mountains of Judea as the newest and deepest settlement in Israel.

They had a dream of creating a place where people from every back ground and nation could come and learn Torah, connect to the Land and experience the prophetic spirit in the mountains of Judea.

Never did they imagine their first guests would be German non-Jews, some who were children and grandchildren of Nazis.

Tune into this remarkable story that could only happen in the Land of Israel.