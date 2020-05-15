After nearly three months since first fatality, coronavirus death toll inches upwards to 266, as recoveries continue to outpace infections.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel continues to fall, as the number of recoveries outpaces the number of new reported infections.

According to data provided by Israel’s Health Ministry Friday morning, there are now 3,736 active cases of coronavirus in the country, compared to 12,587 cases of the virus which ended in recovery.

The number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in Israel is now the lowest it has been since March 28th.

Out of the total of 16,589 confirmed cases reported in Israel, just 22.5% are currently active, with 75.9% having ended in recovery.

A total of 1.6% of confirmed cases were fatal, with a total of 266 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first death was recorded on March 20th.

Of the 3,736 cases of coronavirus currently active in Israel, 50 of them require respirators.