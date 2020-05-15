New plan would end requirement for annual vehicle checkups for most cars

Car-owners in Israel will only be required to have their vehicles examined once every two years, as opposed to every year – if a new plan pushed by outgoing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) is adopted.

With his term set to expire next Sunday as the new national unity government replaces the interim government, Smotrich has instructed the Transportation Ministry to consider a plan to drop the requirement that all automobiles be examined at a licensed test center every year.

Under the plan pushed by Smotrich, cars which are less than 10 years old would be exempted from the annual exams, and would only be required to be tested once every two years.

Currently, new vehicles are only exempted from the annual test once – after the first year they are on the road, with the annual tests beginning two years after the car is first licensed.

Smotrich said the improving standards of today’s cars, coupled with advanced technology and safety features in new cars made annual tests for newer vehicles unnecessary.

The plan will be assessed by Ministry officials, before a decision is made by Smotrich’s incoming successor, Miri Regev (Likud), who will be transitioning from Sports and Culture Minister to the Transportation Ministry.