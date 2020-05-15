Amir Ohana appointed Minister of Public Security

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday decided to appoint Minister Amir Ohana as Minister of Public Security and MK Gadi Yevarkan as Deputy Minister of Public Security and the official in charge of integrating Ethiopian immigrants.

“I have been a part of the legal and justice system for most of my adult life and my professional life," Ohana said. “As an investigating officer, and later in the Shin Bet, articling in the prosecution, as a lawyer in the criminal field, and more recently as the Minister of Justice, I got to know the various systems under the responsibility of the Ministry of Public Security."

Ohana also congratulated his deputy, Gadi Yevarkan and said, “To my delight the Prime Minister decided to appoint my good friend MK Gadi Yevarkan as my deputy, and we will work together in full force for all the citizens of Israel.”

"I am aware that many challenges lie ahead, and the heavy responsibility associated with them, and I will do everything in my power to overcome them - for the sake of all the citizens of Israel," Ohana vowed.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz decided to postpone the swearing-in of the new government until Sunday in order to allow Netanyahu to finalize the distribution of the ministries among Likud members.

Gantz informed Netanyahu that, in accordance with the agreement and the postponement, he intends to withdraw his resignation from the position of Knesset Speaker. It was also agreed that the Norwegian law, in the framework agreed between the parties, will be tabled before the Knesset.

Netanyahu is encountering difficulties with the Likud members who have rejected the ministries offered to them. Minister Gila Gamliel, for example, is upset with the offer she received from Netanyahu to be appointed Minister of Higher Education. Gamaliel wants to be Environment Minister. In another example, Minister David Amsalem demands to head the Jerusalem Ministry.

MK Avi Dichter, number 10 on the Likud slate, protested the fact that Netanyahu did not offer him a role in the government while ministerial positions were offered to MKs behind him on the Likud list and even to Knesset members who are not part of the Likud party.

Dichter told his associates, "This disrespect is not only towards me, but a spit in the face of 130,000 Likud members who chose me in the top ten in Likud."