Regev to serve as Transportation Minister and later as Foreign Minister

Regev to serve as Minister of Transportation and move to Foreign Ministry once rotation agreement goes into effect.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday appointed Minister Miri Regev as the Minister of Transportation and National Infrastructure.

Regev will serve as Israel's next Foreign Minister in the second part of the government's term, after the rotation agreement between Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz goes into effect. She will be a member of the Political-Security Cabinet and will also serve on the Judicial Selection Committee.

“Minister Regev has taken on one of the most significant and influential roles in civil and economic life. Regev is making history by being the first woman in the Israeli government to serve as Transportation Minister,” Netanyahu said.

"Miri Regev has already demonstrated in the Ministry of Culture and Sport that she knows how to carry out huge reforms and breakthroughs. In addition, I decided that in a year and a half, Regev will take up the post of Foreign Minister of Israel, one of the most senior and most important positions in the leadership of the state,” he added.

“Minister Regev will serve as a full member of the Political-Security Cabinet. She will serve as the minister in charge of the Public Diplomacy Center, and will also serve on the Judicial Selection Committee,” Netanyahu continued.

Regev said, "After five years of serving as Culture and Sport Minister, I am prepared for the great national challenge offered to me by Prime Minister Netanyahu and ready to lead groundbreaking changes in transportation and national infrastructure and the fight against road accidents.”

"Also, the fact that I will also serve as Israel's next Foreign Minister is a great honor and I will work to faithfully represent the interests of the State of Israel and work to strengthen Israel's position in the international arena."

Regev added, "I thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for trusting me and I wish the Israeli government great success."