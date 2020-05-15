The unbreakable connection of the Israelis to their land

The land of Israel and the secret of the Sabbatical year.

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast bids farewell to the book of Vayikra (Leviticus) as the cycle of this third book of the Torah draws to a close this week with the reading of its two final Torah portions, Behar and Bechukotai.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on the commandment of the Sabbatical and Jubilee years, an amazing bisect of time and space that demonstrates holiness on even the most physical level of earthiness.

Our hosts explore the idea that the ‘shemita’ Sabbatical year is both a manifestation of the continuation of the Sinai Revelation experience, as well as a powerful demonstration of Israel’s irrevocable bond with the Land.

But these concepts convey a wonderful message for all those of the nations who love the G-d of Israel as well!.