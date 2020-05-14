Sovereignty Movement: US will always promote its best interests, now's the time to act

The visit this week by American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the formation of the new government have once again put the Deal of the Century on the agenda and we see how, in practice, the Americans are weakening on the sovereignty clause in their plan.



This is the time to remind ourselves and the world that the Jewish People’s right to its Land does not derive from the White House, but from the ancient, divine promise. If the American administration chooses to support the promotion of sovereignty, it will do so to take part in the privilege of driving the wheels of history in the correct, ethical and just direction.

America First

The various political reports remind us again that it is only American interests that drives the American government. When Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the White House in January, they announced that in a few days sovereignty would be applied, but Kushner immediately blocked it. A week ago, Ambassador David Friedman reported on the possibility of promoting sovereignty on the 1st of July. On Wednesday of this week, Pompeo stated that he did not come here from the U.S. to promote sovereignty, meaning that sovereignty can wait, the urgent topics are China and Iran.



The U.S. has its own considerations, that’s understood, but Israel also needs to act according to her own considerations and push for sovereignty. We have the opportunity not to follow the dangerous Trump plan and apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, for which there is a broad national consensus.

Sovereignty, Yamina left out of new Israeli government



It is disappointing to see that a clause on sovereignty is not included in the guidelines for the new Israeli government, despite this matter being included in the Prime Minister’s election campaign. It is disappointing that the Prime Minister did not include Yamina, which emphasizes the matter of sovereignty, in the government. Yamina could have been another significant reinforcement for the Land of Israel faithful among the members of the Likud to push for taking a step toward sovereignty.



This is the time to act to realize the opportunity to promote the step that is accepted by both leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, and by most members of the government – the application of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley as a first step, independent of any connection to the American Deal of the Century, without the danger – Heaven forbid – of establishing an Arab state on 70 percent of the territory of Judea and Samaria.

Condolences to family of the fallen soldier H"yd and changing the rules of engagement



The Sovereignty Movement expresses its sorrow and condolences to the Ben Yigal family over the murder of their son, First Sergeant Amit Hy”d, by Arab rock-throwing terrorists. The sorrow and mourning of the family are the sorrow and mourning of the entire Jewish people.



Each year, there are more than 4,000 incidents of Arab rock-throwing in Judea and Samaria. The media disregards it and the attorneys bind the hands of our dear soldiers.



We call for increased enforcement and deterrence in the face of the various forms of Arab terrorism. Once again, Israel reveals that rocks can kill. The Israeli security establishment and its branches must declare that the legal status of a rock is like that of a firearm. This is the time to change the rules of engagement and to enable soldiers and civilians to defend themselves as dictated by the principles of morality and the aspiration for security.

Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover are the leaders of the Sovereignty Movement. The text above appeared on the movement's newsletter