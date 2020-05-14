Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid lashes out: Everything is corrupt, crooked

Lapid said gov't came about in a rotten way for rotten reasons, with everything about it crooked, everything corrupt.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid addressed the postponement of the inauguration of the incoming Knesset to Sunday due to difficulties in distributing cabinet files within the Likud.

"I'll tell you one thing about the farce at the Knesset today - when something is rotten, it's rotten. This government came about in a rotten way for rotten reasons, with everything about it crooked, everything corrupt, everyone vying for positions instead of holding on to ideals and that's what ends up happening," he saId.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pushed off the swearing-in ceremony as a number of prominent Likud MKs voiced their displeasure with the Cabinet posts offered to them. The ceremony was due to take place tonight.