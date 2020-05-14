Rabbi Rafi Peretz may retire from politics

Jewish Home leader reportedly considering retiring if he does not receive influential role in new government.

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz visited the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem Thursday evening as part of the negotiations for Peretz's role in the next government after he left the Yamina party.

Peretz's associates said he was considering retiring from political life if he was not given an influential role in the government.

Earlier, Netanyahu decided not to grant Peretz the Jerusalem portfolio and the National Projects portfolio. Netanyahu suggested that he be given the settlements portfolio but the chairman of the Jewish Home rejected the proposal.

The Prime Minister also proposed to appoint Rabbi Peretz as Deputy Education Minister, under the Likud Education Minister, but Peretz also opposed this suggestion and demanded the Jerusalem portfolio. As part of that role Peretz could be responsible for religious state education, settlement education and other areas.

The swearing-in of the new government was delayed until Sunday due to difficulties in the distribution of portfolios among Likud members. MK Gideon Sa'ar urged Netanyahu to take advantage of the inauguration delay to resume negotiations with the Yamina party.