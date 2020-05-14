Gideon Sa'ar to Netanyahu: Renew negotiations with Yamina

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar said negotiation gaps between the Likud and Yamina parties can be bridged.

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to take advantage of the postponement of the swearing in of the incoming Knesset to resume negotiations with Yamina in a last-ditch effort to have the religious Zionist party come on board the coalition government.

"The gaps can be bridged and it's a pity that the closest ideological partner to the Likud will be left on the outside looking in. It is important that the parliamentary bloc of the national camp remains intact," he said.

After the head of the Jewish Home party, one of three factions making up the Yamina religious Zionist bloc, left the conglomerate in an attempt come on board the coalition government expected to be sworn in Sunday, Netanyahu reportedly reneged on his promise to hand him the Jerusalem Portfolio and National Project Portfolio.

According to reports, the Prime Minister then offered Rafi Peretz the Minister of Settlement portfolio, but Peretz also turned down this offer

Netanyahu also proposed to appoint Rabbi Peretz as Deputy Education Minister, with Peretz also unwilling to take up that role.