Benny Gantz assigns Blue and White MKs ministerial porfolios

Blue White Party chairman Benny Gantz met with party MKs today, informing them of the positions they will occupy in the upcoming Knesset. MK Michael Biton will be appointed as a minister in the Defense Ministry and will deal with all civil, settlement and educational issues dealt with by the Ministry. Biton will also be responsible for home front preparedness and local authorities, pre-military preparations as well as assisting victims of terror and bereaved families.

MK Zvi Hauser will be appointed chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Merav Cohen is to serve as Minister for Social Equality and will also be responsible for assisting Holocaust survivors.

MK Eitan Ginsburg is to be appointed chairman of the Knesset Committee, MK Yoaz Handel will serve as Minister of Communication, MK Yizhar Shai will be appointed Minister of Science, Technology and Space, MK Pnina Tamano-Shata will receive the Immigration and Absorption portfolio.

MK Avi Nissenkorn will be appointed Justice Minister and MK Gabi Ashkenazi as Minister of Foreign Affairs. MK Miki Haimovich will serve as chairman of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, which will also address issues under the supervision of the Animal Welfare Law currently under the auspices of the Education Committee. Haimovich will also serve as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and is to be nominated for a portfolio in her sphere of expertise as stipulated by the coalition agreement.