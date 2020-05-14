Education system to fully open Sunday

Schools to reopen except in areas with high morbidity rates. Students in grades 4 and above must wear masks.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has approved the opening of the education system, according to which schools and kindergartens will fully open this Sunday except for areas that have seen high levels of morbidity recently.

The outline was formulated jointly by the director of the Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, Director General of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, the Local Government Center and the Regional Council Center.

It has been determined that as of June 1, another situation assessment will be conducted to examine the list of cities with high morbidity.

The rules of hygiene will be strictly adhered to in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, which will include, among other things, the washing of hands.

Each student will present a health statement at the school entrance. Students will wear a mask in the open spaces during breaks. Students in fourth grade and above will also wear masks in the class.

During breaks, there will be a physical distance of two meters between people.

It was also decided that schools and kindergartens would work to move most activities to places that allow two meters between people. Frames in which morbidity has been detected will be closed in accordance with the order of operations to be determined by the Ministry of Health. At the same time, a limited staff will be set up to assess the educational system for another wave of morbidity.