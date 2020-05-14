Republicans allege 'witch hunt' in Dems' 'unmasking' of intelligence officials

Since the US Justice Department's unexpected announcement regarding the possible exoneration of General Flynn's 2017 sentence, Republicans have accused members of former president Barack Obama's inner circle of dirty tactics in attempts to disrupt Trump's presidency. According to various reports, after Trump was elected to office, outgoing Obama officials, including current Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, made efforts to "unmask" senior members of the incoming administration.

In a Fox News interview, Rep. Devin Nunes questioned the motives of Democrats who seem to have accessed the personal files of top intelligence officials in the hopes of bringing down the newly-elected president. In a special episode dealing with the newly-discovered revelations, Nunes said Republicans would be taking the fight to those who had attempted to discredit President Trump, and "doing criminal referrals on the Mueller team, the Mueller dossier team, the Mueller witch hunt, whatever you want to call it."

You will recall that on Dec. 1, 2017, retired US Army lieutenant general, Michael Flynn, whom Trump had tapped as his Security Advisor, pleaded guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador. Trump and other administration officials have denied charges of wrongdoing, pointing the finger at Biden and his son Hunter, whom they accuse of involvement in a series of unscrupulous business endeavors involving one of Ukraine's largest natural gas firms.