Yesha Council Head: Sovereignty biggest challenge of new gov't

Head of the Yesha Council Yigal Dilmoni addressed the incoming unity government and Netanyahu's decision to leave Yamina in the opposition.

Dilmoni said that, "Undoubtedly, applying sovereignty will be the central task of the new government."

He said an enormous change has taken place in terms of public opinion regarding Israel applying its sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley: "As I look back in time, there's nothing I miss about the years when we were a small group of people who were the only ones [working for] sovereignty, and now it's on the government agenda, as well as [that of the US administration]. We have made great progress in this area."

Dilmoni also said he was sorry Yemina would not participate in the new government and that "if there's anything that can be done for them to get in, it should since this will be a government that will tackle crucial challenges in the sphere of settlement, and it is important that Yemina be a part of it alongside the Likud." "I hope there is still something that can be done," he asserted.

Asked what Yamina would be able to do if relegated to the opposition, Dilmoni replied, "We, the Yesha Council, consider ourselves responsible for the development of the settlement endeavor when it comes to creating the [diplomatic] baseline, constructing [actual housing projects] and applying Israeli sovereignty. I am sure that there will be a high level of cooperation in all of the above and that members of the opposition can also be of help, but I would prefer them in the coalition.