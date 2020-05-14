Netanyahu aide: Peretz did the right thing

Netanyahu aide says Peretz was right in joining gov't and compared him to R' Yochanan Ben Zakkai's asking Romans to save Yavneh & its sages.

A Netanyahu aide compared Minister Rafi Peretz's breaking up Yamina to join the unity government to Rabbi Yochanan Ben's Zakkai's decision to flee Jerusalem at the time of the Great Revolt saving himself and his students and asking the Roman emperor to save Yavneh and its sages.

The aide also said that Rabbi Peretz "made the right step for both religious Zionism and for himself."

"Religious Zionism did what Rabbi Yochanan Ben Zakkai did [generations ago by] saving the Jewish people when he realized that in order for him to survive, he would have to refuse to cooperate with the Zealots and instead join the Romans, in doing so saving Yavne and its sages, thereby preserving the Jewish people."

He added that this was also the correct decision for Rabbi Peretz on a personal level: "If Yamina would have joined the government, they would have forgotten about him soon enough and if he had remained with them and they would have gone to the opposition, he would have been discarded in the upcoming party primaries."

Earlier in the day, Arutz Sheva reported that Jewish Home Chair Rabbi Rafi Peretz will be leaving the Yamina faction to join the Netanyahu government.



According to the agreement between the Jewish Home and Likud, Rabbi Peretz will serve as Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects.