Ramming attack in Har Hevron area

Ramming attack takes place near Negohot in the Har Hevron area. Soldier moderately injured, terrorist has been neutralized.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided first aid to a 21 year old soldier who was moderately injured in the attack.

An IDF spokesman said the terrorist was neutralized and that the details of the incident were under investigation. Initial specifications indicate that he was a soldier from the 9th Armored Battalion who was on a deputy security mission in southern Mount Hebron. The terrorist accelerated toward him and ran him over.

MDA paramedic Elyashiv Amthi said: "When we arrived at the site, an IDF medical staff member was provided medical treatment to a young person who was injured by the vehicle. We quickly put him into the intensive care unit and he was evacuated in stable condition and fully aware of the hospital."





