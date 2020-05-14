Yamina MKs to Right-leaning bloc: 'Sovereignty's been erased'

The Yamina Party this morning sent a communiqué to Likud, Shas, and United Torah Judaism Knesset Members calling for them to oppose the new government swearing-in as long as sovereignty in Judea and Samaria does not appear in the government bylaws.

The letter, signed by Knesset Members Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Betzalel Smotrich, Matan Kahane, and Ofir Sofer, reads: "The bylaws of the government in which you will be required to vote your confidence today lack the pledge to apply sovereignty to settling in Judea and Samaria. This is one of Netanyahu's key election promises and the banner he proudly carried over the past year."

Yamina added further: "Not only that, but even developing settlement in Judea and Samaria doesn't appear in the bylaws, but only developing the Negev, Galilee, periphery, and 'the rest of the country'.

"We find it difficult to believe that you would vote confidence in a government that is unable to enunciate the explicit words 'Judea and Samaria' and hide them shamefully behind the words 'the rest of the country'," Yamina addressed the Knesset's Right-leaning elements.

Yamina continued: "We urge you to demand that the Prime Minister add sovereignty and developing settlement in Judea and Samaria to the government's bylaws before expressing your confidence in it, otherwise it won't be a unity government but a Leftist government led by Netanyahu."