Likud claims 'Bennett's time is over'

The Likud today launched an acerbic attack on Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, responding to a post in which he charged that Netanyahu reveals "weakness against Hamas, weakness against the Histadrut."

"Had Bennett received the health portfolio, he'd have called it the Right's dream government," the Likud statement said.

According to them, "because he didn't get it, he decided to drag Yamina to the opposition while earlier he didn't recommend Netanyahu to the President of the State, contrary to his constituents' will.

"In the first round of elections, Bennett didn't pass the threshold and wasted votes for the Right. In the third elections - just because of power-grabbing - Bennett preferred to throw 6 seats of the Right to the opposition with Lapid and Liberman instead of joining a government that would lead an historic course of sovereignty. Bennett's time is over," added the Likud.

Bennett said in a post this morning: "Netanyahu chose to release terrorists, will divert every law to Supreme Court limitation, voted for disengagement four times, handed Hebron to Arafat, appointed Ehud Barak as Defense Minister and Tzipi Livni as Justice Minister - and also this time he chose that path.

"I respect Prime Minister Netanyahu. He has many achievements, but he needs a strong compass of national values beside him. When there's no strong national backbone, the bad things happen - ceding territory, total capitulation before the judicial system, abandoning the Negev to illegal Bedouin construction, appointing hundreds of activist judges, weakness before Hamas, weakness with the Histadrut, collapsing before illegal infiltrators (the UN plan) and more,” Bennett added.