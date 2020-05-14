PA to discuss response to Israeli sovereignty

PA leadership to hold special meeting to discuss how to fight Israel's decision to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Wednesday that the political situation is worsening and the Palestinian leadership will hold an important meeting this Saturday to discuss the ways to fight the Israeli decision to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at a meeting in Ramallah with members of the PLO Revolutionary Council, Shtayyeh said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas had sent letters to international officials and demanded that they convene an international conference.

"We have set up a special committee to examine the Israeli threats against the (Palestinian) banks that provide services to the families of the (security) prisoners, shaheeds and released prisoners to find suitable solutions. We will continue to protect the rights of the prisoners and never give in to Israeli pressures at all costs,” said Shtayyeh.

The PA provides monthly allowances to terrorist prisoners, many of whom have been convicted of murdering or assisting in the murder of Jews. The amount of the monthly allowance increases based on the length of the prison term.

A recent order issued by Israel would expose PA banks to fines and imprisonment if they continue transferring funds to terrorist prisoners' bank accounts.

In response to the order, PA banks froze the terrorists' accounts, but promised to reopen them in defiance of the orders banning facilitation of payments to terrorists.

Last year, the Israeli government decided to offset the tax money it collects on behalf of the PA because of the monthly financial aid it provides to families of terrorists. The decision meant it would withhold around $10 million per month from revenues of some $190 million per month it collects on the PA's behalf.

Abbas later reiterated that he would not accept partial payment of tax transfers owed by Israel and also stressed that he would not end the financial support for the families of terrorists imprisoned or eliminated by Israel.