Lebanon asks West to stop Israeli violations of its airspace

Lebanon asks Security Council members to pressure Israel to stop its violations of Lebanese airspace for Syria strikes.

Lebanon has asked a number of Western states that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to pressure Israel to stop its violations of Lebanese airspace or to use Lebanese skies to launch attacks on Iranian or Hezbollah positions in Syria, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Lebanese diplomats the newspaper that several Western states are unable to prevent Israel from using Lebanese airspace to launch air strikes in Syria given their common interests with Israel to contain pro-Iran militants and Hezbollah members in Syria.

There have been a series of air strikes attributed to Israel in Syria in recent months, with some of them reportedly being carried out from Lebanese air space.

Those air strikes have targeted the pro-Iranian militia and the Hezbollah organization as well as weapons convoys intended for Hezbollah.

Israel does not comment on the reported attacks.

Last month, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, Lebanon filed a UN complaint against Israel after its warplanes allegedly used Lebanese airspace to fire missiles at targets in Syria’s Homs.