Hamas leader threatens more kidnappings

Ismail Haniyeh: There is no breakthrough in negotiations because Israel is not serious.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in an interview with the Al-Jazeera network published on Wednesday, commented on the negotiations on a terrorist release deal that will include the return of Israelis held in Gaza.

"We are negotiating with Israel on a prisoner exchange deal. The situation is similar to the Shalit deal. But there is no breakthrough in negotiations because Israel is not serious," Haniyeh claimed.

He threatened that if Israel did not comply with Hamas’ demands there would be further kidnappings. "If Israel responds to the demands of Hamas, there will be a deal. If it does not, we will increase our loot. The main brokers are Egyptians,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hamas welcomed what it called the "heroic operation" in which IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal was murdered by a rock that was thrown at him during operational activity in the village of Ya'bad in northern Samaria.

The Hamas statement said, "West Bank youths and its fighters are fighting the occupation wherever they may, including with rocks, firebombs and bullets."

Hamas said the killing of an Israeli soldier in Ya’bad and the burning of IDF vehicles in the village of Kobar near Ramallah indicate that "the West Bank is a volcano that will not be silent in the face of the occupation and its plans."